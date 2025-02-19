Jennifer Lopez's plans for dating after Ben Affleck divorce revealed

Jennifer Lopez is ready to fall in love again as she moves on from Ben Affleck divorce.

After finalizing her divorce from Ben, J.Lo is enjoying the praise for her role in Unstoppable and reentering the Hollywood dating scene.

A source told In Touch, “She’s back out there mixing in the Hollywood scene and plans to be front and center for the rest of awards season.”

Lopez is enjoying the awards season as she gets recognition for her roles in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“The idea of possibly meeting someone at one of these industry functions she has to go to for work makes it all a lot more exciting. She’s getting dressed up to possibly attract a new lover, it adds a thrill and is giving her motivation to look extra sexy,” the tipster explained.

“All this praise for her work in Unstoppable has put the wind back in her sails,” the source shared.

“Settling her divorce has helped as well, she’s not mired in this back and forth with Ben and can truly look towards starting a new chapter,” they added.

“She says she’s done moping around and crying over her divorce, she wants to have fun again,” the insider added. “Ultimately, she does see herself falling in love again but that isn’t the immediate goal. More than anything she wants to feel carefree again, she wants to embrace her independence.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, ultimately getting divorced in 2024.