Meghan Markle set to follow in Angelina Jolie's footsteps

Meghan Markle has amassed thousands of new followers on her Instagram account with the announcement of her new project.

The number of followers which stood at 1.8 million a couple of days ago saw a sharp rise after the Duchess of Sussex introduced her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The wife of Prince Harry also makes sure that her followers do not see the identity of her high profile followers including Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively and some other Hollywood celebrities.

Although she was about to hit two million followers, Meghan Markle did not follow back a single account on Instagram.

But it was before she announced to launch As Ever. Shortly after announcing the project, As Ever's official account became the first and only account that the former US actress is now following on the platform.

Keeping in view how she uses her account, the Duchess of Sussex is not likely to reveal the names of those who she intends to follow in the future unless they are her own projects or charities she choses to support.

She might follow in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie, who has more than 15 million followers but follows back only 11 accounts which belong to the charities and organizations she works for.

Meghan Markle started 2025 with her return to Instagram where she introduces herself as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex".

The former US actress, who lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children, in California amassed thousands of followers on the platform within hours of sharing her first post.

The Duchess of Sussex also used her Instagram account to post multiple pictures from Canada with her husband during the Invictus Games and her Valentine's Day post helped her reach 1.8 million followers on Instagram.