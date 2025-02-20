Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy'

Cynthia Erivo just received criticism over her upcoming role.

The iconic actress, who bagged an Oscar nomination for her role in the popular musical adaptation film, Wicked, became a target of the Christian community after she announced her casting as the character, Jesus Christ.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Erivo, who starred alongside Arian Grande in Wicked, announced her casting in Jesus Christ Superstar, writing: “Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!”

Previously, the actress who may become an EGOT star, if she wins the Oscars this year, performed as Mary Magdalene in an all-female cast recording of the musical for the album, She Is Risen.

Erivo, who identifies as bisexual, has already found herself in hot waters as audience objects to a queer woman playing the spiritual role of Jesus Christ.

Underneath the Hollywood Bowl’s post announcing Cynthia’s role, one user commented, “Jesus is a MAN not a woman!!!”

While another wrote, “Absolute blasphemy.”

“May god be merciful to those who taunt him, and disobey his word. for you are lost, and i will pray for you to be found. We still love you but this is unacceptable as a Christian,” a third social media user penned.