Travis Kelce gets candid about his first film 'My Dead Friend Zoe'

Travis Kelce has opened up about his producing debut film, My Dear Friend Zoe.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in the 2025 Super Bowl, Kelce is stepping into Hollywood with his first movie as an executive producer.

Speaking with People Magazine, the NFL star shared his experience. Kelce said, "Being part of My Dead Friend Zoe as an executive producer has been an incredible experience."

Discussing the film, he says that it "tells a compelling story and shines a light on the challenges our veterans face."

My Dear Friend Zoe, scheduled to release on February 28, follows an Army veteran, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, as she deals with PTSD after losing her close friend, portrayed by Natalie Morales.

Kelce, boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift, went on to add, "My hope is to continue working on meaningful projects like this — stories that entertain, inspire and make a real impact."

Additionally, the director of the film Kyle Hausmann-Stokes also noted that it was "incredible" to work with Travis Kelce.

He said, "While our schedules didn’t align for him to visit set or meet the cast, it was clear from the outset that Travis signed on because of his support for the military and veterans."

"Everyone on this film — from the leads, to our 90% real veteran cast, to the crew, producers and army of investors that made the film possible — was doing it for social impact and greater causes. It was an honor to have Travis among our ranks for those same reasons," Hausmann-Stokes added.