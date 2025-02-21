Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle rift finds a second wind and takes a dark turn

Meghan Markle’s struggles with the growing hate that risks leveling with the UK has reportedly left the Duchess reeling, and its not looking good.

News of this has been shared by a well placed insider who just got really candid about the entire thing.

The candor was shared with Closer magazine and saw the source saying, “Meghan has of course noticed how millions of royal watchers seem to fawn over Kate’s every move – without giving her work so much as a passing look.”

So in comparison, “the fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her. And it really stings that the criticism is just as harsh in America these days as it is in Britain.”

Per the source, “People seem to want her to sit home and stay out of sight but that’s not her, she doesn’t want to always be outshone.”

“She feels it’s a duty of hers to show everybody that she’s just as much Diana’s daughter-in-law as Kate is,” the insider also noted before singing off.