Meghan Markle hit salaciously: ‘Lets see how long she lasts'

Meghan Markle’s attempts at setting up her business come into question

February 22, 2025

Meghan Markle’s bid to turn her American Rivera Orchard blunder over, despite it being the ‘bedrock’ of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

For those unversed this was noted by author Judith Woods in a piece for The Daily Telegraph when she said, “The thinking (if churning out yet an other cookery show requires any) was that she would market the gorgeous pricey produce she uses at home under her American Riviera Orchard banner.” (sic)

But alas that plan fell through given the Duchess’ inability to trademark a geographic location, but that led Ms Woods to comment and question the Duchess too by saying, “I’m no expert, but would it not have been really quite easy to practice due diligence and check right at the beginning?”

Still with that being said Ms Woods added, “Into every life – and indeed lifestyle – a little rain must fall,” too. Given the new As Ever logo resembled the heraldic coat of arms adopted into the Majorcan town Porreres in 1370.

However, prior to signing off she added a bit of a zinger and concluded by saying, “Let us wait and see how long this new reinvention lasts. We can all live a life of service, remember. And who doesn’t need wallpaper and pet shampoo? Yours As Ever, Judith”.

