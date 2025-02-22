Photo: Kaia Gerber hurting a lot as Austin Butler moved on: Source

Austin Butler breakup reportedly has been hard on Kaia Gerber.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the beauty mogul has been crying in silence since she parted ways with the Dune star in December 2024.

“This is by far the most meaningful relationship she’s ever had,” the insider added.

They went on to mention, “She’s young, so three years for her is a lot.”

“But her family is helping her and making sure she knows that this too shall pass,” the source remarked in conclusion.

“She’s hurting a lot right now, but she will get over this and go on to have plenty more love in her life,” they concluded.

This comes after claims that Austin is now seeing a woman named Alice, Daily Express.

Dishing more details about the 33-year-old actor’s new ladylove, the source mentioned that they met while filming Caught Stealing in NYC.

“They exchanged contacts and are still close,” the insider added.

“When his relationship with Kaia started to fall apart, he sought peace with someone outside the industry. He wants a quieter, more serious life now," they remarked in conclusion.