Jessica Simpson says music ‘saved' her after heartbreaking split

The singer's new album 'Nashville Canyon, Part 1' is all set to release on March 21

February 22, 2025

Jessica Simpson opened up about the positive changes music brought to her life.

In a recent chat with People, the 44-year-old singer, who is all set to release the first song of from her new album this week, shared the insights of behind the making of the song.

Simpson noted that music she was completely heartbroken after her split from ex-husband Eric Johnson after ten years of marriage.

However, regaining her interest in her music saved her.

"I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record," the star began.

"My heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music," she noted.

"Thank God, I had Nashville," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson announced her split from Johnson in January who parted ways last year.

They are parents to three kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson told the outlet. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.”

"I have been through the darkest time, being held by the most light in an odd way," she commented on her separation. "I've grown up so much. I can handle so much. It wasn’t easy."

"I am strong — maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life," the mother of three mentioned.

