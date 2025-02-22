Ariana Grande dishes on her 'die-hard obsession' with a virtual game

Ariana Grande has opened up about her obsession for some virtual games.

While chatting with What's In My Bag? of Vogue, the Wicked actress candidly shared about what she is keeping in her bag.

"I have my iPad when I'm travelling and when I'm waiting on set or whatever,” she began by saying. “I like to play games. I play a lot of Monopoly online with strangers.”

Also, the songstress shared that she has reached level 80, “It's die-hard, I think I'm on level 80, I believe. I'm not kidding.”

Revealing another virtual game the 7 Rings singer likes to play, "I would say it's mostly for Monopoly and my virtual farm."

Keeping a miniature book in her bag that Grande received from her fan, "This is actually a lovely little thing that a fan gave to me at the 'Wicked' premiere in LA.”

“He was so sweet, he gave me this little tiny book called Ari's Pick-Me-Ups and I thought that was the cutest thing in the world," she recalled.

"They're just random quotes that are just so uplifting and sweet, Grande noted. "And one of the pages says 'Toss, toss' with bubbles that he drew everywhere, next to a quote from [director] Jon M. Chu.”

“I thought it was really cute, and it is tiny so I do keep it with me," the Grammy winner added, before signing off.