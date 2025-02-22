Jessica Simpson drops bombshell about making music without alcohol

Jessica Simpson recently opened up about her creative process, revealing how making new music without alcohol has affected her.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actress shared that she found her voice again while making her new album EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1.

Simpson quipped it is not just in the sound of her five rockabilly songs but also in the clear mindset she has had since quitting alcohol in 2017.

The With You crooner said, “The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016 and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself.”

“I don't know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You're braver because you can say this with me on your side,’” she added.

“It’s not true. I actually am so much more honest without alcohol, and I actually believe myself so much more without alcohol.” Simpson stated.

The ‘70s Show star went on to note that alcohol did not help her connect with her feelings, as she said, “I personally feel like it made my emotions quiet. Instead of addressing them, dealing with them, and getting through it, I was just letting them be.”

For the unversed, Simpson achieved sobriety seven years ago and a lot has changed since.

In January, she separated from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, guitarist and vocalist.

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing challenges in her marital life, Jessica Simpson has found her own way to make music again by going back to her Nashville roots.