King Charles urged to speak 'truth' about Prince Andrew

King Charles is asked to break silence over Prince Andrew’s disaster

February 23, 2025

King Charles is asked to come clean over Prince Andrew’s links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His Majesty, who has been defamed by his younger brother over sexual assault allegation against him and more recently, his association t a Chinese spy threat to UK security, is asked to speak up for the sake of public.

US attorney Gloria Allred has sent an open message to King Charles: "We can handle the truth, and the public deserves the truth.”

My sense is they would all (the royal family) like it to end, but this is a drip, drip drip of information is like a water torture test," she told the Mirror.

"My guess is that this is not going to be the last time we hear something, a quote or evidence, not necessarily evidence admissible in a court of law, but evidence, at least in the court of public opinion or some questions raised and then not answered. It's just going to go on like this."

Speaking further to the King, Ms Alred then added: "Perhaps by showing sympathy for victims of sexual violence, whether it's domestic or by a stranger, that maybe they're trying to say, 'Look, that's not who we are. We do care'. And maybe they do. I don't know. But the king should come out and say 'We do care about victims. This is what we believe. We want to help them.' Surely, that is the public image they would like to have. That's the message they would like to send."

