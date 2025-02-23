Meghan Markle takes her behavior to a ‘different level'

Experts have just hit at Meghan Markle for heading to a whole new level of PDA with Prince Harry, and everything has come as a response to her behavior during the Invictus Games.

It is pertinent to mention that these public displays of affection came to light right after rumors of a divorce began to circulate.

This prompted Ms Judi James to step forward and give her own take on this change of pace by saying, “She’s never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level.”

In most instances the public sees the former royal “‘giggling, she’s squealing with excitement at things, she’s very breathless," according to Heat World.

She even went as far as to say that Meghan “looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son’s school open day,” in most snaps.

“‘It’s a proud mum or besotted wife on a date’,” the body language expert also hinted before adding her concluding thoughts.