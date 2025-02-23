Jimmy Kimmel reveals 'dream guest' he wants to interview after 22 years on air

Jimmy Kimmel has had many famous guests on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its 22-year span, but he is still waiting to interview one person.

In an interview with PEOPLE while attending Keep Memory Alive’s The Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on February 22, the 57-year-old host shared, “I wouldn't say I'm desperate to get anybody, but we've never had Madonna on the show, and I’d love to have her on.”

Kimmel does not know why the 66-year-old legendary singer has never been on his show in over 20 years.

However, he did mention that his friend and sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, got to go on stage with the Queen of Pop at a concert in Mexico City last year.

The Project X star revealed, “She had Guillermo on stage with her," and jokingly added, "Not me. Nothing for me."

In addition to having Madonna on his show, Kimmel also hopes for another guest but told the outlets that it is not likely to happen.

“If there were some one person I'd like that on the show, it would be Banksy,” he talked about the mystery artist, whose identity is still under wraps.

The interviewer suggested that Banksy might have been on his show without him knowing, to which Kimmel responded, “That’s true. Maybe Banksy was secretly Jason Alexander.”

When asked if Banksy could be his friend Jason Bateman, he said, “It's possible,” but then added, “You know what, I've seen him draw. He's not Banksy.”

Before concluding, it is essential to mention that Jimmy Kimmel Live! streams on ABC every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST.