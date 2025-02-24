Meghan Markle completely distancing herself from Prince Harry to prove a point

Meghan Markle has reportedly made up her mind about her Netflix show and is more and more determined to ‘make it work’ without Harry.

A well-placed insider revealed everything during one of their interviews with Woman’s Day.

Per their claims, the fact that Prince Harry’s Polo doc trailer only received 207k to date, almost three months since it was first released, in comparison to With Love, Meghan which got over 1.9 million views in one month, is proving to the Duchess that “this as proof that she’s an unstoppable force.”

“She’s determined this is going to be the year that she proves all those naysayers wrong, especially Harry,” the insider admitted.

The biggest thing however is that “She does blame his family for everything that’s gone wrong in her world and if she can make a success out of her lifestyle brand and TV show – on her own, without Harry – it will prove it’s not her that’s the problem.”

For those unversed, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding the With Love, Meghan trailer as many are calling the show “tone deaf”, but “Meghan’s blithely ignoring the haters of her trailer.”

“In her mind, these are simply Kate and William’s extreme loyalists who will troll her no matter what,” so “she’s determined to be the highest rating Netflix show of the year and is already working on more lifestyle content,” the source noted before signing off.