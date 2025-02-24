Pamela Anderson reflects on her break down after Tommy Lee divorce

Pamela Anderson reflects upon break down after divorce from Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson has opened up about a break down from which she suffered after her divorce from Tommy Lee

While chatting with The Observer, she candidly discussed the lesson she has learnt from her first marriage.

"Not necessarily regrets. At this point in my life, when I look back, I know I would have done things differently,” The Last Showgirl actress began by saying.

“But I needed the life experience to get me to this point to teach me that maybe those things could have been handled in a different way.”

Referring to her first ex-husband, Anderson continued, "In my personal life … I really didn’t recover from my first relationship, and I always kept on trying to fill a void that I didn’t need to.”

“I was trying to create something for my children or for myself, some kind of place of safety," the Hollywood actress added.

“Everybody’s fighting an invisible battle, so we have to be kinder to each other, and to our fellow creatures, and the planet. The planet is stronger than we think, but we have to be more respectful," the 57-year-old actress concluded by sharing a message for next generation.

For those unversed, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998. The ex-couple share two sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.