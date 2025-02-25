Drake's Australian tour faces cancellation rumors amid ticket sales concerns

Drake's Australian tour has been surrounded by speculation regarding potential cancellations, with ongoing rumors suggesting that the rapper may call off the remaining scheduled dates in the region.

The Canadian superstar is set to perform at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 4, followed by a show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 7. His tour also includes performances in Auckland, New Zealand, on March 15 and 16.

On Tuesday, the Herald Sun reported that Drake’s upcoming Brisbane concert might be his last in Australia.

Further fueling speculation, rumors have emerged that the rapper has arranged for his stage equipment to be shipped to Europe this week.

However, Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, has denied any imminent cancellations.

One of the key reasons for the rumored cancellation is reportedly low ticket sales, with Drake yet to sell out his second Brisbane concert.

Additionally, the tour has faced logistical issues, with fans expressing outrage over extensive delays at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday night.

Furthermore, social media was flooded with frustrated posts from concertgoers, with one TikTok user sarcastically noting, "Drake concert Brissy situation! Gates were meant to open at 5:30 PM, it’s now 7:16 PM lollllll." Another attendee shared, "Drake let us in, we're dying out here."

Drake’s tour, which has included stops in Melbourne and Sydney, has faced additional scrutiny after a viral incident last week involving a drone hovering over his penthouse balcony at Crown Sydney.