Queen Camilla changes dog's fate with latest move during London visit

The dog's future or destiny was altered by the Queen after the death of her own puppy

February 25, 2025

A dog got lucky when it was picked from a shelter among many other contenders to spend rest of its life like a prince with the royal family.

According to the British media,  Queen Camilla has just taken on a new eight-week-old rescue puppy, Moley.

Royal editor Rebecca English wrote, "It’s a boy, ‘a bit of everything’ and looks ‘like a mole’. That’s all we know so far. Lucky pup!"

She said that the queen decided to adopt the puppy after the recent death of her dog, Beth.

Queen Camilla picked her new dog from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London. 

The Queen and King Charles' previous dogs Beth and Bluebell were adopted from there in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Queen Camilla, known for her love of dogs, has a history of adopting rescue dogs, particularly Jack Russell Terriers, from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

This charity, based in London, has been a significant part of her efforts to support animal welfare, and she is a patron of the organization.

