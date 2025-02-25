Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from monarchy deemed 'a shame'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal duties and the U.K. in 2020 is a “great shame,” according to a knighted journalist.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito, California, with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and have largely stayed away from Harry’s homeland.

Now, legendary broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald has penned his thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s exit from the U.K. and their continued absence from the country and the Royal Family. He argued that Harry could’ve provided support to The Firm amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer battles.

In his column for Saga magazine, Sir Trevor wrote: “To my mind, it's a great shame Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy.”

"And not only because his presence would give them strength in numbers; the past year has exposed just how 'slimmed down' the monarchy has become, with both the King and the Princess of Wales taking time out for cancer treatment," he argued.

He also praised Harry and noted that the Prince still follows in the footsteps of his late mother Diana.

"Having met [Harry] three or four times over the years, I found him unfailingly friendly, honest and genuine. I was struck by the similarity to his mother, the late Princess Diana.”

Commenting on the circumstances under which Harry and Meghan left, he wrote: “One of the final meetings between Harry, his father the King, and his older brother William took place in Windsor. We have only Harry’s account of how that went. He says they were not on time, could hardly meet his eyes and never enquired in any serious way why he was thinking of going to America.”