Justin Bieber's pals fear he may end up like THESE struggling stars

Justin Bieber's recent photos have left fans and loved ones concerned

Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling with reports of marriage issues with his wife Hailey Bieber as well as the shock of his past mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fall from grace.

Following some concerning images of Justin’s outing with Hailey in New York, fans and those close to the Baby hitmaker are worried he may go "over the edge.”

Sharing insight into the situation, a source told Radar Online, "People are beyond worried over Justin's wellbeing. Many had hoped he would escape the fate of other troubled ex-child stars including Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, both of whom have struggled with mental health issues.”

"He is rich and famous but was robbed of his youth. He had no idea what normal was. This was always the fear about him, that he would fall," the source remarked.

The tipster also claimed that despite his fame, Justin is a lonely person and doesn’t have many fans he can trust.

"You won’t believe this, but despite the glitzy image, he’s actually a pretty lonely guy. Whenever he rolls into town, he throws these massive parties and invites a few of us from the entertainment scene, but let's be real – it’s all a bit staged,” the mole claimed.

The tipster added: "You get these messages from his assistant saying that Justin wants you to come to a party with him, which sounds exciting at first, after all, he’s a huge star and seems like a nice guy. But then you arrive and it’s a wild scene with a bunch of random people, most of whom he doesn’t even know!”

"Honestly, it’s kind of sad,” they remarked. "He usually ends up tucked away in a corner, looking super uncomfortable, all while the cameras catch him grinning like he’s having the time of his life. It really makes you think: wouldn’t it be nice if he had a few more genuine friends around, people he could actually trust?"

Regarding Diddy’s arrest over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more, the moles noted that Justin has been "in a hard place mentally." In a public snub, Justin Bieber unfollowed Diddy on Instagram last month.