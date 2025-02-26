Justin Bieber's support system revealed

Justin Bieber's recent public appearances worried fans. But an insider close to his wife, Hailey Bieber, said she is working to hold him up.



“Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible,” the tipster tattled to Us Weekly. “It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding.”

The insider reports come on the heels of rumours which said he could be using drugs. However, his rep slammed those speculations.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the spokesperson told TMZ.

The rep added that he is "in one of the best places in his life " and is "actively parenting his newborn son."

The spox also said Justin had faced a "very transformative" past year during which "he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

While calling out the reports, the rep said they are "exhausting and pitiful and show that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."