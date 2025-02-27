Meghan Markle's Netflix show: Royal expert casts doubt on release date

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, will premiere on March 4 after being delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The show was originally set to air in January but was postponed out of respect for those affected by the disaster.

However, a royal expert has claimed the new release date still feels “rather soon” even though the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have supported the victims by visiting impacted areas and making donations.

Speaking with People's Channel, royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald said he believes the show’s content may not be an issue but worries it could seem out of touch.

"I think it's rather soon,” he said of Meghan’s show. "I don't think there will be much in it to offend unless they have changed the content."

"I do feel that her offering a celebrity friend a piece of sponge might be out of its time.

"Their has been tragedies in California and it's got caught up in it all. I do suppose it might be past it's sell by date."