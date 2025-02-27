Meghan Markle will attend Oscars 2025?

The Academy Awards show on Sunday will offer "community and an atmosphere of support" for people recovering from the fires while also celebrating the top performances in film, Academy President Janet Yang said.

Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and other Oscar nominees celebrated on Tuesday at a film academy dinner that gave the contenders a chance to mingle before Sunday's red-carpet awards show.

All of this year's more than 200 nominees, from actors to directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Other attendees included Sebastian Stan, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong.

As the Oscars ceremony draws near, people have started speculating who would attend and who won't.

Some people believe that Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry and known for her work in Suits, is also expected to show up.

A Oscars Awards ceremony takes place just a day before Meghan's show "With Love, Meghan" arrives on Netflix.

The former actress has already appeared in a hit documentary "Harry & Meghan" with her husband on Netflix.

Based on the information available, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to attend the Oscars.

Who Can Attend the Oscars?

Attendance is primarily by invitation only and is reserved for specific groups of people involved in the film industry.

Actors, directors, writers, producers, and other professionals nominated for awards are invited to attend.

High-profile actors, filmmakers, and celebrities are invited to present awards. These are often past winners, notable figures in the industry, or stars of major films from the previous year.

Academy members, Executives, producers, and key contributors to nominated films and accredited journalists, photographers, and broadcasters are also invited to the event.

A small number of seats are sometimes made available to the public through a lottery system run by the Academy. Fans can apply online when it’s offered, but it’s highly competitive—thousands apply for just a handful of spots.