Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton deeper romance unveiled by an expert

February 28, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s flirtatious chemistry drops hint of ‘sexual’ attraction, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who engaged in baking experience at the Wesley Cake Shop this Wednesday, also showcased their loved-up romance in bits.

Speaking about the couple, body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “This Welsh outing suggests the cork is well and truly out of the bottle and that the couple are now more than happy to continue with the non-verbal narrative of fondness and flirting.

"This is William and Kate displaying but not flaunting their sexual chemistry together.

"The chemistry isn't just loving it is also sexual. All the lingering touches and glances suggest flirting and sexual appreciation as well as fondness."

She pointed out: “It's always been known that they will naturally hold hands and hug behind the scenes while adopting a more formal and less tactile professional persona, but here they are in public, walking along a station platform with their bodies welded together from shoulder to pelvis and with a loving hand clasp to signal they might still be in the honeymoon stages of their love story.

“In front of the cameras here they appear besotted and putting more effort into their flirting than into making those Welsh cakes,” she noted.

