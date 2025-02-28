 
Geo News

Michelle Trachtenberg gets tribute from ‘Gossip Girl' writer: ‘It was an honour'

Michelle Trachtenberg Has been branded inspiration for Gossip Girl

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg has received yet another tribute from ‘Gossip Girl’ cast and crew.

The actress, who was found dead by the police on Wednesday, has been lauded for her work on the hit series by writer Joshua Safran.

Penning a note for the actress on X, Safran said: "It was an honor and joy to write for Michelle for so many years."

He continued: "Georgina unlocked something in me in which writing her was the easiest thing I'd done. It was partially the character: devious, delicious, direct — the most fun to write. But it was also Michelle. She had such a clear voice as an actor. You heard her as you typed."

The writer added: "She was an inspiration and an icon. There's many reasons GG1 caught fire when we came back from the strike, but one of the biggest was the intro of her arc. The injection of *her.*"

Matthew Perry's role in Michelle Trachtenberg's death
Matthew Perry's role in Michelle Trachtenberg's death
Kris Jenner shocking advice leaves Khloe Kardashian 'mortified'
Kris Jenner shocking advice leaves Khloe Kardashian 'mortified'
Prince William, Kate Middleton rewriting marriage rules before taking on big roles video
Prince William, Kate Middleton rewriting marriage rules before taking on big roles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return difficult due to ‘establishment conspiracy' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return difficult due to ‘establishment conspiracy'
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage enters new era of transparency
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage enters new era of transparency
Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap' birthday parties for her kids
Mindy Kaling confesses guilt over ‘cheap' birthday parties for her kids
Bianca Censori remains under Kanye West's watch?
Bianca Censori remains under Kanye West's watch?
Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer video
Prince William, Kate Middleton are on ‘honeymoon stage' after cancer