Michelle Trachtenberg gets tribute from ‘Gossip Girl' writer: ‘It was an honour'

Michelle Trachtenberg has received yet another tribute from ‘Gossip Girl’ cast and crew.



The actress, who was found dead by the police on Wednesday, has been lauded for her work on the hit series by writer Joshua Safran.

Penning a note for the actress on X, Safran said: "It was an honor and joy to write for Michelle for so many years."

He continued: "Georgina unlocked something in me in which writing her was the easiest thing I'd done. It was partially the character: devious, delicious, direct — the most fun to write. But it was also Michelle. She had such a clear voice as an actor. You heard her as you typed."

The writer added: "She was an inspiration and an icon. There's many reasons GG1 caught fire when we came back from the strike, but one of the biggest was the intro of her arc. The injection of *her.*"