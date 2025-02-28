Kim Kardashian recalls 'embarassing' childhood fashion feud with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian remembers how Kourtney once did her dirty back in sixth grade over clothes.

In a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim, 44, and Kourtney, 45, discussed some feuds from the past.

During their Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS shoot, Kim asked if anyone remembered when Kourtney stormed into her classroom to take back a pair of Levi jeans that Kim borrowed without permission.

“I was in sixth grade at a new school, I didn’t know anyone and I wanted to look really cool and fit in. And I borrowed Kourtney’s jeans that had these, like, cow patches on them,” Kim said.

Kourtney, who was getting her hair and makeup done in a separate room, added some details to it.

“We called them the cow jeans, and they were vintage Levis,” the eldest Kardashian sister explained.

Kim then went on about how "pissed" Kourtney was as she--despite attending a different school at the time--barged in her sister's classroom, singled her out and ordered her to take the jeans off.

“And then [Kourtney] comes in with the lamest shorts and makes me change into them,” Kim said. “I was so embarrassed, and I have never gotten over what happened to me in sixth grade.”

The Poosh founder laughed it off asking, “Is that why she brought me here? To get revenge on the jeans?”

At another point in the episode, Kim assured the viewers that any disagreements over clothing were only momentarily.

“For anyone that thinks that we wouldn’t even be cool because we got into a fashion fight over what we wear is crazy,” the SKIMS founder said. “That’s what we were doing in elementary school.”

Their former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, once recalled the same scenario in a 2010 article. "In high school, Kimberly stole some of Kourtney's jeans from her closet. Kourtney walked into her classroom, and in front of everyone she said, 'Kimberly has my jeans. I want them back!'," Jenner told Us Weekly.