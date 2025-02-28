Jennifer Aniston 'secretly' meets new guys years after second divorce: Source

Jennifer Aniston is back into the dating game nearly seven years after her second divorce with Justin Theroux.

An insider confirmed to Life & Style that the 56-year-old actress has been enjoying under-the-radar dates.

“Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team,” the source revealed. “She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there.”

Revealing how the actress is so “very good” at keeping her romantic dealings secret, the confidant told the outlet, “It’s all happening behind closed doors.”

“She meets them at the houses of their mutual friends, or they come to her house. She much prefers to control the situation and guard her privacy,” a tipster said.

“So far, Jen hasn’t found anything that’s solid enough to go public with, but she does date a lot more than people realize,” added the source.