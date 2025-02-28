Gene Hackman daughter makes shocking revelations in his death amid suicide fears

Gene Hackman’s youngest daughter, Leslie Anne Hackman, has opened up about her father’s mysterious death.

The Hollywood actor, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe, New Mexican home on February 26, 2025.

However, authorities reported that they have found no sign of injury and also no traces of mono dioxide in their bodies.

Following this, his youngest daughter told Daily Mail, “Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition.”

For those unversed, Gene and Faye Maltese were married from 1956 to 1986 and share three daughters Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie.

“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So, he was in good health.”

“We were close.” She continued, “I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good.”

Referring to her father’s second wife, Betsy, with whom her dad tied the knot in 1991, Leslie shared, “They had a wonderful marriage."

"And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”

Before concluding, she said, “We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police, We weren’t expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that.”