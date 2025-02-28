Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of big projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make huge decisions ahead for exciting new projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a major addition to their team ahead of their new Netflix show and brand launch, according to a report by Axios.

The outlet reported that Harry and Meghan have hired Meredith Maines as their first Chief Communications Officer.

Meredith, who is set to start her position from March 3, has previously worked at Google, Hulu, and American idol.

In her statement, Meredish said, "I'm honored to partner with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to highlight the amazing work they are doing through Archewell, their broader business portfolio, and nonprofit work."

"I'm excited to help them tell their story as entrepreneurs, builders and philanthropists while overseeing all communications for the couple and their ventures," she added.

Alongside Meredith, the royal couple has also brought Shahed Fakhari Larson, founder of UNLMTD Partners.

Notably, these new hires come just before the launch of With Love, Meghan, a Netflix show set to premiere on March 4, and Meghan Markle’s upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever.