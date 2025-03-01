 
Khloe Kardashian implementing lessons from Kris Jenner: Source

Khloe Kardashian previously made a shock confession about her mother, Kris Jenner

March 01, 2025

Khloe Kardashian reportedly paid heed when Kris Jenner taught her daughters to be savvy with money.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Khloe has been looking for new ways to make money, and one of these interesting ways is that she has started her kids’ gently used clothes.

“Khloe is very aware that her time in the spotlight may not last forever,” shared a source.

The insider also addressed, “So she does feel an urgency to stockpile as much money as she can while she has this amazing opportunity.”

“She finds it funny that people assume she would be wasteful simply because she’s wealthy,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “That is not her style, her mom has taught her well when it comes to being savvy with money.”

This report comes after Khloe confessed that the Kardashian-Jenner momager also encouraged her to take intimate pictures of herself. 

