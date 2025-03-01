 
Pete Davidson called 'unpredictable' by 'Riff Raff' costar Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge shares her experience working with 'Riff Raff' costar Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Jennifer Coolidge finds working with Pete Davidson pleasant.

The 63-year-old actress, who shares the screen with Davidson, 31, in the Dito Montiel-directed crime comedy Riff Raff, was chatting with the press when she recalled her experience with the SNL alum.

Coolidge remembered shooting in "the middle of winter," a time when they were "immediately thrust" into smaller spaces together to avoid the cold weather.

"I remember one day it was freezing and I was in the house [where we filmed], and then this Rolls-Royce pulls up. And I was like, 'Who's that? It must be the owner of the house, right?'" Coolidge said, before revealing it was none other than "Pete Davidson in his Rolls-Royce."

She continued, "That car didn't quite go with the neighbourhood or any of the experience. But then I thought, 'He's doing his own thing.' I was never as interesting as that, you know—showing up in a Rolls-Royce in the middle of winter at some job."

Coolidge also praised Davidson a bit more in the process.

"I like that Pete Davidson is one of the most unpredictable people I've ever met," Coolidge added. "You can't really get a take on him, because he's like this chameleon."

Davidson, too, has spoken fondly of Coolidge previously, saying that "working with her was amazing."

"She's like a unicorn," Davidson told Access Hollywood at a Riff Raff screening in NYC on February 26. "She's exactly what she's like onscreen. So nice, so generous — I describe her as a unicorn. Like, I can't believe she's a real person."

