 
Geo News

Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 'queen' Abby Champion's 28th birthday

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion began dating in 2015

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his queen Abby Champions 28th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 'queen' Abby Champion's 28th birthday

Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his fiancée Abby Champion's 28th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the White Lotus actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the model by sharing adorable pictures.

In one shared snap, Patrick kisses Abby's cheek as she smiles at the camera.

Another photo shows the lovebirds posing before a sunset and smiling on a grassland.

"Happy birthday to my queen! My ride or die. Crazy to think we fell in love 10 years ago!! So proud of the human you are. You continue to inspire me," Patrick captioned the post.

"I love watching your dedication to your family, friends, faith and your work. It’s been a blessing to be on this journey with you & I can’t wait to watch where life takes us. Have the best day & another fantastic year," the 31-year-old actor added.

For those unversed, Patrick and Abby got engaged in December 2023.

Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future
Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future
Karla Sofia Gascon breaks public cover post controversy
Karla Sofia Gascon breaks public cover post controversy
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag reveal secret behind enduring relationship
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag reveal secret behind enduring relationship
Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025
Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025
Meghan Markle set to reveal 'her hand in the game' with Netflix show
Meghan Markle set to reveal 'her hand in the game' with Netflix show
Gracie Abrams reveals why she cancelled Brussels concert at last minute
Gracie Abrams reveals why she cancelled Brussels concert at last minute
Angelina Jolie 'not ready' to date after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie 'not ready' to date after Brad Pitt divorce
Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'
Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'