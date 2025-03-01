Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 'queen' Abby Champion's 28th birthday

Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his fiancée Abby Champion's 28th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the White Lotus actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the model by sharing adorable pictures.

In one shared snap, Patrick kisses Abby's cheek as she smiles at the camera.

Another photo shows the lovebirds posing before a sunset and smiling on a grassland.

"Happy birthday to my queen! My ride or die. Crazy to think we fell in love 10 years ago!! So proud of the human you are. You continue to inspire me," Patrick captioned the post.

"I love watching your dedication to your family, friends, faith and your work. It’s been a blessing to be on this journey with you & I can’t wait to watch where life takes us. Have the best day & another fantastic year," the 31-year-old actor added.

For those unversed, Patrick and Abby got engaged in December 2023.