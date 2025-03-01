KISS legends' sons carry on the band's legacy

KISS’ members’ sons are carrying on the iconic legacy!

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons’ sons, Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, since December 2024, have been sharing updates on new music via their Instagram.

In latest update, the duo confirmed that fans are in for more than just a single track and that the two iconic legacy carriers had created an entire album for music lovers.

"One song turned into 10 real quick," Evan and Nick captioned their Instagram post, featuring a photo of Paul’s son leaning into Gene’s son’s shoulder.

Speaking of the collaboration in a exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Nick stated, "We’ve grown up together. We’re essentially brothers, so we always thought we'd probably play together for fun at some point.”

"But recently Evan picked up a guitar when we were hanging out, and we started humming some harmonies, and it was kind of an unexpected, magic moment. It all just snowballed from there,” he further added.

Nick Simmons, the son of Gene Simmons also confirmed to the outlet that he and Evan Stanely, the son of Paul Stanley are "in talks to put something out together."