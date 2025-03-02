Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts as duke makes veiled attack on Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has reacted after the duke made veiled attack on Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the Telegraph story titled: “Prince Harry makes veiled attack on Trump and Musk,” saying Prince Harry is clearly not very smart.

The tweet further reads, “A sickness in leadership across sectors – from politics to tech – can have a detrimental effect on millions,’ says Duke of Sussex”

Reacting to it, Angela said, “Have you noticed how down and worried he way about anyone using social media and so seriously told them to go away.

“But he's been all smiles when his wife [Meghan Markle] logged on again into Instagram in the middle of the Invictus Games.”

The royal expert continued, “He can't have it both ways. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.”

According to the report, Prince Harry made an unannounced appearance at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, when he warned that “basic morals and empathy” had been “abandoned in favour of power and control”.