Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids’ Royal titles for influence in US?

A royal expert has revealed that this week is huge for Meghan Markle as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will release on March 4, and she is also expected to launch her brand, As Ever.

However, another significant event is associated with this week for the Sussex as it marks two years since it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had received Royal titles following King Charles’ accession in 2022.

While the Sussexes confirmed their daughter’s title as Princess Lilibet after her christening in March 2023, the move sparked debate given their past criticism of royal life.

Royal expert Jennie Bond noted that while the couple may be preserving their children’s birthright, their public use of the titles seems contradictory.

"I can understand Harry and Meghan wanting their children to have their birthright, even though they have turned their backs on life in the UK,” she told The Mirror.

Bond added, "What I find rather odd is their public use of these titles while the children are so young - and so estranged from their family and heritage.

“Both Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they found royal life deeply uncomfortable, so it’s hard to think they would ever want it for their children. But they are probably right to keep all options open for them."

Comparing it to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s decision to keep their kids’ titles private, she said, "I think it might have been better for them to keep the titles private as Edward and Sophie kept their children’s HRH status private until and unless the children decide to use them.

"There’s no doubt that a royal title carries a good deal of kudos, especially in the States, and has a commercial and social value.

“So they are protecting their children’s interests - even if it does seem a touch cynical."