Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share PDA inside Oscars 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed yet another award show together with a PDA-packed evening.

Although the Kylie Cosmetics founder skipped the red carpet, the couple still enjoyed the rest of the evening together on Sunday.

The pair were spotted getting cosy and sharing kisses inside the Dolby Theatre as well as greeting other attendees and taking selfies. The couple was also spotted holding hands.

The Academy Awards became another platform of recognition for Chalamet's new film A Complete Known, after also securing nominations at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Berlin Film Festival.

For the Oscars, the 29-year-old French-American actor, who was nominated for best actor in the Bob Dylan biopic, wore a custom Givenchy butter yellow suit with a collared button-up shirt underneath. He completed the double-breasted blazer look with black pointed-toe shoes.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 27, was dressed in a black sultry Miu Miu gown with cutouts. She accessorised the glitzy ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Her recent award show appearance comes after she skipped out on one of Chalamet's big nights earlier following the sudden death of her longtime hairstylist and close friend Jesus Guerrero.

Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada shared on Instagram that Jenner and her team had a "hard" time getting ready ahead of the Oscars.

"Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars. I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud. we love you forever" Tejada shared in tribute to Guerrero, alongside an image of Jenner in her ensemble.