Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O’Brien’s fit joke

Adam Sandler is known for his choice of casual attire to formal black tie events

March 03, 2025

Adam Sandler made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards during Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue, where the two put on a show of playful banter.

The 58-year-old, following his tradition of downing casual wear to formal events, attended the 97th Oscars on March 2 wearing a bright blue hooded sweatshirt and navy blue basketball shorts.

O’Brien took notice, jokingly comparing Sandler’s attire to that of someone, “dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m."

Responding from his seat at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Sandler said, "Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!"

He continued, "You know what, Conan? I like my appearance because I'm a decent person. What I wear or don't wear doesn't matter to me. Did you feel the need to make fun of me in front of my peers because I was wearing cute gym shorts and a fluffy sweatshirt?

Although O’Brien offered an apology, Sandler ultimately decided to exit the auditorium, leaving attendees in hysterical laughter.

Before departing, he managed to fit in one last quip, invited attendees to a post-ceremony basketball game, and shared a lighthearted moment with Timothée Chalamet, hugging him and giving him a playful kiss on the head.

