Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama

Chris Rock returned to the 2025 Oscars social scene for the first time since Will Smith slapped him at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

On Sunday, March 2, the 60-year-old comedian went to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which was hosted by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts.

For the event, Rock opted for a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black shoes.

The Grown Ups star posed for photos with his youngest daughter, Zahra Rock.

Along with Zahra, he also shares his other daughter Lola Simone Rock with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.

Notably, the 56-year-old Smith was not at the party, as he is banned from the Oscars for 10 years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

For the unversed, in 2022, the Bad Boys for Life actor went to the same outlet’s party even though he had slapped Rock at the ceremony because he had joked, "Jada, I love ya. *G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, did not look happy about the joke.

Smith, who was up for Best Actor, walked to the stage and slapped Rock.

After sitting back down, Smith yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!"

A few months later, during a comedy show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Rock shared he turned down an offer to host the 2023 Oscars.

He stated that going back to the Academy Awards was like going back to a crime scene.

It is important to note that after the slap, Rock stayed away from Oscar events, except for a viewing party in Miami for the 95th Academy Awards.