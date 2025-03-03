Olivia Munn shares major health update amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn has shared a positive update on her health nearly one year after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to E! News in Los Angeles, the 44-year-old actress confirmed she's "doing good now."

“I'm in a good little stretch right now of good energy and feeling good and getting my medication you know to the right place,” Olivia told the outlet.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed that her husband John Mulaney's support made her cancer journey "so much easier."

“He’s the best—I could not have gone through this as effortlessly as it was at some times with him,” said Olivia.

“It was such a struggle to go through every day, but he was there making the hard things so much easier. He was making the things that made me really emotional less sad and just made me feel really protected and safe,” she added.

For those unversed, Olivia tied the knot with John in July 2024, and the couple shares two children.