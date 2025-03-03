King Charles' aides taking his reign ‘day by day' amid cancer battle

King Charles’ aides have been taking his reign “day by day” as rumours grow the monarch would soon abdicate his throne in favour of his son, Prince William.

A report has claimed that while the monarch remains committed to his duties, he is also seeking guidance from advisors, doctors, and religious figures on his future.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, the insider noted that if Charles chooses to abdicate, the decision would be supported by those around him.

“Charles’ aides have been taking his reign day by day for months now,” the Palace insider revealed.

They added, “He is determined to serve as long as he possibly can, but he is not a young man and his cancer treatment is, naturally, taking its toll.”

“There will come a day, possibly soon, where he simply can’t go on,” the said, adding that Charles is “taking advice from his secretaries, his doctors, and especially his religious instructors.”

“If he does decide to relinquish the crown, everyone involved would support it. It has been heartbreaking to watch him get sick so soon after finally becoming King.”