Meghan Markle addresses royal title controversy for the first time





A day before her Netflix show "As Ever, Meghan" arrived, Meghan Markle sat for a candid interview with PEOPLE.com.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about her new project and how she spends life with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Lilibet in their California home.

The only thing Royal which came under discussion during the interview was the couple's title "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

Harry and Meghan have long drawn criticism for not dropping their titles despite their decision to step down as working royals in 2020.

The former US actress seemed to address the issue during her latest interview.

Meghan said the Sussex name — bestowed upon her and Harry by Queen Elizabeth on their 2018 wedding day — holds a deeper significance than she could have imagined before motherhood.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she says. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

The Sussex name, she adds, “is part of our love story."

There's no mention of Meghan and Harry's rivalry with Prince William and Kate Middleton or their ongoing rift with the royal family in the Duchess of Sussex's interview.