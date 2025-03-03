Hilaria Baldwin reveals emotional toll of Alec’s trial on their family

Hilaria Baldwin recently shared how her husband Alec Baldwin's trial has affected their entire family, especially their oldest daughter, Carmen.

On this week's episode of The Baldwins, the mother of seven revealed that the 11-year-old Carmen was terrified when Alec was first tried for involuntary manslaughter in the Rust case.

In a confessional clip, Hilaria recalled, “When Alec was charged the first time, Carmen would not be alone in a room for months. We had to move a bed into sleeping with the boys. She has a fear of: 'Is our family going to be torn apart?' So with that, there is an awareness of what's going on.”

Breaking down in tears, she added, "Carmen asked me last night. She said, 'When Daddy goes to New Mexico, do I have to say goodbye to him?’”

"'Like, I have to say goodbye to him for a long time? Should I say goodbye to him in a special way, like I won't see him for a long time because they're trying to take my daddy from me?'" the 41-year-old quipped.

"And I said, 'Yeah, you should.' So you know, we've never even been away from each other for three weeks. So if he goes there, that's never even happened,” Hilaria noted.

For the unversed, on October 27, 2021, Alec was holding a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the Western.

The gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and hurting writer-director Joel Souza.

Later, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and went to trial in July, but the judge dismissed the case with prejudice after Alec’s lawyers said the prosecutors hid evidence in October 2024.

It is noteworthy to mention that since the incident, Alec has clarified that he did not pull the trigger and did not know there was real ammunition in the gun instead of dummy rounds.