Lisa Ann Walter gets candid about her standards on dating apps

Lisa Ann Walter is getting real about dating apps as she looks for love.

The actress, 61, spilled the beans on her plans with dating apps during a public appearance on Sunday, where she elaborated that she'd be interested in “someone who’s not married” when asked who she hopes to match with.

“When you look on a dating app, aren't you looking at code like, ‘Yeah, this guy's married?’ Not even the physical—it's what they say. It's like when they're like, ‘I want someone who has their own life going on, and we meet up occasionally, but we don't have to…’ like, he's basically saying, ‘Will you be my side chick?’,” she recalled during a chat with People Magazine.

“You could tell by what they write,” she noted, joking, “They have some weird name like John Smith.”

The Abbott Elementary star made the remarks during the 33rd Annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Walter previously spoke of her time on dating apps in August, recalling how she bonds with her former Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix on the matter.

"She does send me her choices if either one of us are ever brave enough to go online and on the apps and look at guys," Walter said. "She'll say, 'What about this guy?' And, 'I think that could be fun.' But then we kind of talk each other out of it. So we're not great in that way."

She added, "She is absolutely stunningly gorgeous, as we all know. She says it's her vegan lifestyle. I'm like, your genetics played a part girl."

In 1999, Walter divorced her first husband Sam Baum after she changed her sexual orientation." The pair are still good friends and share a son Jordan, 36, and a daughter Delia, 32.