Angelina Jolie supports daughter Zahara as she makes key speech

Angelina Jolie was a proud mom as she supported her daughter Zahara at Women in Training Inc.'s brunch in Montgomery, Alabama.

Jolie sat tall as she heard her daughter, who was a keynote speaker at the event, give a speech about “period poverty.”

The National Institutes of Health describes period poverty as women and girls” having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.”

The Oscar winner, who adopted Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia, was clad in a white outfit consisting of a white button-up blouse and a matching maxi skirt.

Ahead of the event, Adeyela Bennett, president and CEO of Women in Training praised the mother-daughter duo, saying, “We are truly honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the Fourth Annual WIT Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training.”

“We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and to support our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent,” she added.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina Jolie shares her five kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 16 — with ex-husband Brad Pitt.