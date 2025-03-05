Meghan Markle insulted for giving her kids ‘leftover food'

Meghan Markle is called out for making fun of herself with her ‘pasta recipe.’



The Duchess of Sussex, whose show titled ‘With Love, Meghan’ has released on Netflix, is dragged for her ‘gluey and sticky’ recipe.

In the series, Meg is noted saying: “When I make this, I make it for my family" before clarifying "not that my children are eating heaps of noodles but I will make enough so that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox".

Commenting on her recipe, one person said on X: "With so little water, the dish must be a gluey, sticky, starchy brick."

Another pointed out: "Looks like fettuccini or linguini to me, not spaghetti."

A third added: "She gives her kids leftover ‘noodles’ in their lunchboxes? Where are they in school?"

And another: "Her food looks very basic and a bit boring."

A fifth quipped: "She's the most unoriginal home cooking and decor 'creative' out there."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "People will say variously, well, where do these recipes come from?

"We've seen them before, or in some cases they're saying, you know, you should not put pasta on the top of the tomatoes and then put boiling water on the top.

"That would not be done in Italy. That's a disaster.

"We don't actually get any sort of clue at the end as to what the ingredients that you would need if you wanted to follow any of these recipes.

"So I guess I guess following the recipes isn't really the point of the whole thing. And there are obviously times, too, when you know there's a cut,” he added.