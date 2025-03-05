Meghan Markle explains who she will hand over her brand ‘As Ever' in old age or death

 
Meghan Markle has just shed light on who she wants to take over her brand in the future

Web Desk
March 05, 2025

The plans Meghan has about her brand and have been shared during her interview with People magazine.

At the time she touched one why she chose to add an image of Lilibet and herself playing in the garden as the landing page image for As Ever, rather candidly.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I've spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational,” she explained while explaining her intentions.

But she didn’t end there and further added, “story Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that but I love the heritage feeling of it.”

Over all “this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it's like to be a working mom,” Meghan also admitted a bit later into the chat before concluding and noting that “This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too” once the time comes.

For those unversed, Meghan’s brand website has officially launched and her products are visible without price tags.

Many of the things available to peruse is her Raspberry Spread in Keepsake packaging, alongside limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb, flower sprinkles. As well as teas like Hibiscus, peppermint, Herbal lemon ginger.

Some other food items like crepe mix and shortbread cookies wih flower sprinkles have also been added.

