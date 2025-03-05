 
Chrissy Teigen makes surprising revelation about her cigarette addiction

Chrissy Teigen makes a shocking revelation about her secret cigarette addiction while giving a rare interview

March 05, 2025

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has been a secret smoker for years but has now quit the habit for good. 

The 39-year-old model and TV personality made the admission at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday while speaking with Access Hollywood.

In regards to this, Teigen said, “I’m just furiously chewing nicotine gum tonight. Don’t smoke! Smoking’s bad, stop now if you can. I’ve been an on-and-off smoker for too long. I have stopped for the last time, and I’m very proud of myself, but I’m also extremely on edge!”

While her smoking habit may come as a surprise to some, Teigen was previously photographed smoking in Cannes in 2015, as per Daily Mail

Over the years, she has been open about her struggles with other vices, particularly alcohol.

In 2021, Teigen announced she had quit drinking and celebrated one year of sobriety in 2022. 

Reflecting on the change, she shared on Instagram that she had used alcohol as a way to cope with anxiety but ultimately realized quitting was the key to improving her mental well-being, as per the outlet. 

Teigen has been married to singer John Legend since 2013, and the couple shares four children, Luna, Miles and twins Esti and Wren. 

