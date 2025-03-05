Sold out! Dubai Stadium to host packed ICC Champions Trophy final

An undated image shows a general view inside the Dubai International Stadium. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 final, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at Dubai International Stadium, has drawn massive interest, as all 25,000 tickets have been sold out.

Ticket prices ranged from AED 250 for general admission to AED 12,000 for the exclusive Sky Box hospitality, and generated an estimated total of AED 9 million (approximately PKR 685 million) from ticket sales.

This screenshot shows the ticketing website for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. — Reporter

The sold-out crowd reflects the immense enthusiasm of cricket fans eager to witness the tournament's climax, according to Dubai stadium management.

The Dubai International Stadium, with its seating capacity of approximately 25,000, is expected to be packed with spectators from across the globe.

Estimated ticket price breakdown:

General Admission (15,000 seats): AED 250 – 500, generating approximately AED 5.6 million.

Premium and Pavilion Sections (5,000 seats): AED 500 – 1,200, contributing around AED 4.25 million.

Hospitality (1,700 seats): AED 2,000 – 12,000, adding nearly AED 10.2 million.

This screenshot shows the ticketing website for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. — Reporter

Doors for the final will open at 10:00am local time in Dubai, with the match set to begin at 1:00pm. Fans are advised to arrive early to ensure a smooth entry and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere.