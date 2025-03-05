 
King Charles releases major statement after Meghan Markle's latest bombshell interview

Meghan Markle dropped bombshell interview ahead of her Netflix show

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

King Charles releases major statement after Meghan Markle's latest bombshell interview

King Charles has released a big statement after her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell interview.

The Duchess gave interview to promote her 'make or break' cookery show on Netflix ‘With Love, Meghan’.

Speaking to the People magazine, Meghan insisted she did not see herself as a social media star.

Archie and Lilibet doting mom said, “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”

Meghan also opened about her title and described how the Sussex title is now 'part of our love story' between herself and Prince Harry.

Following Meghan Markle’s interview, the palace shared photos of King Charles with a heartfelt statement.

The palace issued King Charles message after the monarch visited HMS Prince of Wales at sea, as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring.

King Charles says, “I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.”

