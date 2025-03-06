Photo: Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks

Courtney Cox has been flaunting her best shape and glow with the help of all natural methods.

Weighing in on the secret to her age defying looks, a source told In Touch, “Courteney has her routine down to a science.”

They went on to detail her routine by stating, “She gets eight and a half hours of quality sleep every night.”

“She has three green smoothies a day and sees an anti-aging health expert for various vitamin shots twice a month,” the spy confided.

“To keep her body toned and flexible she has a personal trainer that takes her through her paces in everything from weightlifting to Pilates to yoga, every day is something different, so she never gets bored,” they continued.

However, the source noted that Courtney has not always been a fan on natural beauty and did try getting beauty treatments.

“She was smart and did a big U-turn with the fillers and all that stuff and now consistently gets facials and laser tightening treatments, her dermatologist has all the latest treatments and her big focus is on maintaining her looks, rather than trying to turn back the clock,” they concluded.