King Charles is now winding up Meghan Markle: ‘Wants me axed, abandoned'

Ever since King Charles’ awarded the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos a Commander of The British Empire (CBE) honors for ‘significant ’contributions to the UK entertainment industry, Meghan has been wound up.

The narrative that King Charles is somehow pulling the strings to get her to ‘flop’ has also been eating at her, but a palace source claims that’s not the case.

According to Woman’s Day they said, “The protective instincts of every royal has been in overdrive the past year so there’s less tolerance of the Meghan situation.”

But “she’s wrong to think Charles is trying to get her flopping show axed. He and Camilla couldn’t care less.”

But what’s even worse in this situation is that “she and Harry have now separated their business ventures,” so “she’s the sole target,” and is suddenly feeling “abandoned by Harry.”

But that is not all, Prince William’s growing closeness with Donald Trump has also been part of it and “is Meghan’s worst nightmare,” a pal admitted to the same outlet. “Harry’s too.”

All in all “the thought of Kate and William wining and dining with THEIR president is too much, especially when he’s been so vocal about being anti-Meghan.”

“She’s beginning to realise it might not have been a good idea to burn so many people on the way up. Needless to say, neither of them are sleeping well right now,” they also added before signing off.